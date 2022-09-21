Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.05

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and traded as low as $34.96. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 322,062 shares changing hands.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 93,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 96,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period.

