xWIN Finance (XWIN) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One xWIN Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00003146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xWIN Finance has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $432,499.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, xWIN Finance has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get xWIN Finance alerts:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004791 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000351 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00030466 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

xWIN Finance Coin Profile

xWIN Finance (XWIN) is a coin. It launched on February 14th, 2021. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,196,349 coins. xWIN Finance’s official website is xwin.finance/#. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xWIN Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xWIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xWIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xWIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xWIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xWIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.