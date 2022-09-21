YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,422 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of YETI worth $12,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after buying an additional 289,335 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in YETI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,555,000 after purchasing an additional 181,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.74. 15,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,047. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp downgraded YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on YETI to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

