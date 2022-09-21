Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Has $510,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 356.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 144,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 112,742 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,751,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after buying an additional 94,098 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,371,000. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,581,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

