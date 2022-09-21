YVS.Finance (YVS) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last week, YVS.Finance has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $69,848.32 and $43,278.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00128420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00544263 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00886111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About YVS.Finance

YVS.Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,244 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance.

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed.”

