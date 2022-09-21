Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.56. 2,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $281.66 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.41.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

