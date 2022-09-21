Zenfuse Price Tops $0.0090 on Exchanges (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $585,686.35 and approximately $5,999.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00128014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005430 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.00529350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00900242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse’s genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse.

Zenfuse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.