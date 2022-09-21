ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Market Cap Hits $21.58 Million

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $21.58 million and approximately $4,430.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00127996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005423 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.49 or 0.00528591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00899637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH was first traded on April 28th, 2020. ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “ZIMBOCASH is a movement for Sound Money in Zimbabwe. The project aims to present an alternative to the ravaging inflations rates in the country.The total supply of ZIMBOCASH has been fixed and all Zimbabweans who sign up are allocated with ZIMBOCASH.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.