Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Down 4.8%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 5,955,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 18,244,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Zomedica Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $229.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZOM. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zomedica in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zomedica in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Zomedica by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Zomedica by 207.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 134,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Zomedica by 100.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 136,491 shares in the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

