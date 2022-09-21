Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.66-$3.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 40,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,191. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of -0.49. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $291.31.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,823 shares of company stock worth $3,526,086 in the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

