Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.41

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 1043675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Zuora Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. Zuora's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $161,954.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,422.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $161,954.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,422.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $193,120.18. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 59,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,861.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Zuora by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $1,472,466,000. Finally, Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Further Reading

