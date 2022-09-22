11,159 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Bought by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYV. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.58. 7,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.57. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

