125,256 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Purchased by Titan Capital Management LLC CA

Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 125,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,541,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 12.5% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.20. 9,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,104. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.01 and a 52 week high of $100.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.07.
