162,831 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 162,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,750. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

