211,573 Shares in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Purchased by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 211,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. Paramount Group accounts for about 1.5% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Paramount Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,344,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,420,000 after acquiring an additional 384,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after buying an additional 1,195,131 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,961,000 after buying an additional 91,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,865,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after buying an additional 519,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,666,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after buying an additional 1,260,310 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,550.78%.

Several analysts have commented on PGRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

