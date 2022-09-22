2,884 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Bought by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $921,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 58,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.68. The company had a trading volume of 127,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,593. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $130.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.02.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

