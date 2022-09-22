3,517 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Purchased by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL opened at $84.24 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.52.

