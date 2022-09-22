38,240 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,240 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $105.34 and a one year high of $169.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.42.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $561.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.82 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

