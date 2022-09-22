3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

3M stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.10. 271,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,624,548. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

