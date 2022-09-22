4,644 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,644 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $12.17 on Thursday, reaching $396.51. 102,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $442.05 and a 200-day moving average of $429.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

