5,437 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,437 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. Target comprises 0.3% of XR Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Target by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.9% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.01. The company had a trading volume of 187,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,767. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

