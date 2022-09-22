722,711 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Acquired by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 722,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,228,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 7.1% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

COWZ opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17.

