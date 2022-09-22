8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO Sells $19,765.66 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) CEO David Sipes sold 4,586 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $19,765.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,840.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Sipes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60.

8X8 Stock Performance

NYSE EGHT opened at $3.77 on Thursday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $452.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $187.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,380 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 409.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,566,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 1,632.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,111 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in 8X8 by 1,959.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 746,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 710,713 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.