A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.40

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 230681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28,830.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.65 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 35.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.