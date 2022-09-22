AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.59

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.59 and last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 253192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 226 to SEK 229 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $12.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

