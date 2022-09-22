Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $199.09

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $199.09 and traded as high as $200.93. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $200.75, with a volume of 27,694 shares changing hands.
Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.
About Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF
ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.