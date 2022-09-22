Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.49

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.49 and last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 2960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AKR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 211.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.