Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.09-11.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $354.47.

ACN stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.32. The stock had a trading volume of 145,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,282. Accenture has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.01.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 500.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

