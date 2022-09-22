Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %
Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.45. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 98.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.