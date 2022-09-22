Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.45. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 98.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

