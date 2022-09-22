ACryptoSI (ACSI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $44,151.00

ACryptoSI (ACSI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One ACryptoSI coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ACryptoSI has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ACryptoSI has a total market cap of $417,178.70 and approximately $44,151.00 worth of ACryptoSI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010988 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00134330 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.42 or 0.01820634 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About ACryptoSI
The Reddit community for ACryptoSI is https://reddit.com/r/ACryptoS. ACryptoSI’s official Twitter account is @acryptosx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ACryptoSI Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ACryptoSI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACryptoSI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.