Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $310.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $425.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $429.92.

Shares of ADBE opened at $286.30 on Monday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $286.22 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.52. The stock has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

