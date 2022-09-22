Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $162.88

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $162.88 and last traded at $163.53, with a volume of 4141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,546,000 after purchasing an additional 119,664 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.