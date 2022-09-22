Adviser Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,000. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMF. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,555. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $62.60.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

