Adviser Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,671,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,635,000. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor comprises approximately 10.3% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 274,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter valued at $6,833,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VFVA stock traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $92.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,468 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.69.

