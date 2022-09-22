Adviser Investments LLC Sells 65,612 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,612 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises 2.9% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $42,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158,530 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,288,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 430.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 192,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 156,353 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,124,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,172,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,275. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.28. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $69.27.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.