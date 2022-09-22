AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Trading Down 2.8%

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Rating) were down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 13,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 27,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,154 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 6.81% of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.