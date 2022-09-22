Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.80

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.80 and traded as low as $7.60. Aemetis shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 557,846 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Aemetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $238.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Aemetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,713,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

