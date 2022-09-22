Affiance Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.1% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $346.65. 198,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,240,274. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

