Affiance Financial LLC Has $18.55 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 378,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $18,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,912,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,005,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,023,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,601,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 530,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,645,000 after buying an additional 414,222 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JAAA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,544. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53.

