Affiance Financial LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIRC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.77. 18,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,842. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

