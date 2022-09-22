Affiance Financial LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,146,000 after acquiring an additional 903,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,281,000 after acquiring an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,494,000 after acquiring an additional 637,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,916,000 after acquiring an additional 144,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,181. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.91. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.