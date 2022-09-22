Affiance Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 34,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,759,000 after purchasing an additional 593,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,442,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PRVA traded down $3.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.58. 31,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,437. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 19,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $592,474.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,325.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 19,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $592,474.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,325.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,290,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,604.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 653,036 shares of company stock worth $23,135,660. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

