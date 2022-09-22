AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,073,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

