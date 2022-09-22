Alaska Permanent Capital Management Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.1% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171,729 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,440,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 82.8% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 331,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 150,091 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 199.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 125,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 83,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,618,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.70. 5,061,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,582,103. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.09. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $36.74.

