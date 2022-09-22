Alaska Permanent Capital Management Sells 114,359 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management decreased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,359 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up 1.9% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned approximately 2.64% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $19,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 972.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 227.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $28.25. 56,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,537. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49.

