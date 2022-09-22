Alaska Permanent Capital Management Sells 166,111 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management reduced its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166,111 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 611,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 203,911 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 151,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 918.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.79. 3,538,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,431,077. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73.

