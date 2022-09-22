Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock traded as low as $37.83 and last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 94540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.41.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 19.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.31.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

