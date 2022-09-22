Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 27,602 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Alexco Resource to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexco Resource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Alexco Resource Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $77.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alexco Resource

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXU. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alexco Resource by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,918,141 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after buying an additional 967,393 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Alexco Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Alexco Resource by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 296,164 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 139,646 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Alexco Resource by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alexco Resource by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 142,413 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.