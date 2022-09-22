ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $56.50

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.50 and last traded at $56.69, with a volume of 836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.03.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.38.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,250,000 after purchasing an additional 543,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 696,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after buying an additional 311,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

