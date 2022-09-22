Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 1,800 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 514 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $8,907.62.

On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 755 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $13,257.80.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,341 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $23,910.03.

On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 184 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,264.16.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 109 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,938.02.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PINE traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $17.36. 44,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,072. The company has a market capitalization of $206.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Stories

