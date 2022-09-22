Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 1,800 Shares

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2022

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.
  • On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $750.78.
  • On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,035.82.
  • On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $12,462.45.
  • On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 514 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $8,907.62.
  • On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 755 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $13,257.80.
  • On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,341 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $23,910.03.
  • On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 184 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,264.16.
  • On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 109 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,938.02.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PINE traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $17.36. 44,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,072. The company has a market capitalization of $206.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.